AMA Boss visits Timber Market fire scene, pledges government support for victims

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Metropolitan Chief Executive(MCE) of Accra, Hon Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, has assured victims of the Timber Market fire that government would come to their aid to alleviate their plight.



Hon Kwatsoe Sackey gave the assurance on Monday, November 1, 2021, when she visited the fire scene to assess the situation and commiserate with the victims.



The fire, which is the second to occur this year, was reported to have started at about 1 pm on Sunday, October 31, 2021, and lasted for three hours.



The MCE, who was accompanied by some officials from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), expressed the Assembly’s sympathy over the unfortunate incident but was thankful to God that no human life was lost.



“I am here on behalf of the President to sympathise with you and assure you that government will come to your aid…it is rather unfortunate that the incident happened on a Sunday when you were all not around but we thank God that no life was lost, however as far as we have life, there is hope,” she said.



She directed the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to begin the registration of victims and commended personnel of the Ghana Fire Service for preventing the fire from spreading.



The Queen Mother of Timber Market, Juliana Yeboah, appealed to the Mayoress to help decongest the market of squatters and remove all unauthorised structures serving as residences to create access routes to the market.



Meanwhile, the Fire Service is currently conducting investigations to determine the cause of the fire.