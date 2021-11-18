AK47 retrieved as Ashanti Regional Police bust two robbers, kill one

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A robber was arrested and two others neutralized by Police in the Ashanti Region, the Service announced via a statement late Wednesday, November 17, 2021.



"Today, the Ashanti Regional Police Patrol team gunned down two armed robbers, arrested one and retrieved an AK 47 assault rifle when the team encountered an armed gang robbing traders on the Manso-Nkwanta Road.



"We will get these criminally minded people one after the other to make our communities safe," the statement added.



At the time of filing this report, Police had yet to provide full details as stated in their press release.



The Ghana Police Service in the recent past has heightened its crackdown on criminal elements across the country.



The newly created Central East Regional Command for example which caters for Kasoa and its environs has made mass arrests of suspected criminals living in the area and processed some for court.



Morale in the Service is said to have increased following the appointment since 1st August of George Akuffo Danmpare and Inspector-General of Police.