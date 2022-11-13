AICC stops Anas from showing galamsey economy expose

General News of Sunday, 13 November 2022

13 November 2022



PRESS RELEASE



GALAMSEY ECONOMY EXPOSÉ:

ACCRA INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE CENTRE PREVENTS TIGER EYE FROM USING VENUE FOR PUBLIC SHOWING



1. Tiger Eye P. I. hereby informs the public that it has been stopped from screening its latest undercover investigative piece titled 'Galamsey Economy' at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) which is scheduled this Monday and Tuesday (14 &15) of November 2022.



2. Management of AICC informed Tiger Eye through our agent on Saturday, 12 November 2022, that the venue is no longer available for use on the said dates.



3. Tiger Eye has already fulfilled every requirement of AICC to use the place including payment for the venue despite last minute change in cost by about per cent (30%).



4. Tiger Eye is saddened that barely 48 hours to the public screenings, when invitations have been sent to the diplomatic community and other high-profile individuals in society, and flyers sent out to the public, we have had to look for a new venue.



5. We would like to apologise to the public for the inconvenience in change of venue. Our agent is securing another auditorium and we will update the public soon on the new venue.



6. All tickets already out are valid for the new venue.



