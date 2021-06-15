AI, STEM et al remain high on Govt agenda – Ntim Fordjour

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

A deputy Minister-designate, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has said that government is living no stone unturned in its pursuit of modern programmes in education that are tailored to the advancement of the human race.



Programmes such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Mechatronics and Internet of Things among others, he noted, have been prioritized by government, believing that they are critical skills required in the fourth industrial revolution era.



Rev. Fordjour who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South Constituency in the Central Region made this observation when he addressed the First Lego League Robotics Competition organized by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Coderina EdTech at the University of Ghana, Legon, on Friday, June 11, 2021.



The Assin South lawmaker represented the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.



Students from 25 Senior High Schools and 15 basic schools across the country aged 5-17 years were selected to participate in the Robotics Competition.



Rev Ntim Fordjour commenting further, commended all the participating schools and students for the enthusiasm exhibited competition and urged them to remain focused bearing in mind that whatever they do will contribute in defining their path towards attaining high goals in their educational life.



“I am thrilled by the enthusiasm of the young teams to embrace STEM. Indeed the future is promising for Ghanaian children. We shall deepen collaboration with partners to promote STEM, robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Mechatronics, the Internet of Things and such other disciplines critical for learning in the 4th Industrial revolution era”, he told journalists moments after inspecting the stands of the competing students.