AGI urges government to engage industry for steady development

Regional News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has advised the government to engage industry players for accelerated national development "we entreat the Government to continue to engage industry, for the ultimate betterment of our country and our people.



“Industry creates jobs, generates revenue, and sustains economic advancement, adding that, in every rank, both great and small, it is the industry that supports us all,” Dr. Humphrey Kwesi Ayim Darke, AGI President stated at the Investiture of new President and National Council of the Association.



He said for the myriad of policy areas, where AGI had achieved success, such as the Value Added Tax Deferment, Duty Drawback for Manufacturers, Electricity Tariff Negotiations, and Advocacy on the Development Bank, the Association was inspired and looked forward to more accomplishments.



Dr. Darke assured the government that AGI would continue to study the environment and give its informed positions on various policies, in the belief that, with governmental support would achieve greater heights through its advocacy efforts.



The AGI President said the Association would champion and pursue key policy issues to include the re-consideration of the tariff regime that required industry to subsidize domestic use of power.



"It is our opinion that if we are to compete in the African Continental Free Trade (AfCFTA) market area, we must re-look at our cost of power," he added.

He reiterated the need for the government to be intentional about creating financial support systems for industries, particularly Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), to nurture and grow them.



He stressed that "as the immediate past Vice President in charge of SMEs, I am very familiar with their challenges, which include; the cost of and access to funding amidst others."



Dr. Darke said the Association would continue to collaborate with government and policymakers to create and foster an enabling industrial environment and proactively stimulate the sustainability and development of industries.



He noted that AGI would strategically strengthen international relations with existing global partners.



He explained that AfCFTA had come to stay and industry remained a key driver of the agreement.



The AGI President noted that for AfCFTA to succeed, it was important for the Association to connect with industries across the globe to collectively increase capacity, create synergy and establish markets for wealth creation to develop the country and the African Continent at large.