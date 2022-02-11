AGA Community Trust Fund to build KG blocks for two communities in Obuasi

Regional News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

In line with its mandate of investing in a way that contributes meaningfully to community development, Anglogold Ashanti-Obuasi Community Trust Fund has cut sod for the construction of two ultra-modern Kindergarten blocks for Dokyiwa and Binsere communities in Obuasi.



The AGA-OCTF will also fund the construction of 1 borehole at New Biakoyeden and rehabilitate 2 No. Boreholes at Wioso and New Bidiem communities.



The components of the KG blocks include two classrooms with furniture, one multipurpose hall, a headteacher's office and a kitchen with a storeroom.



The projects are expected to be completed within four and half months.



Addressing the chiefs and people of the predominantly farming community of Dokyiwa, the Senior Manager Sustainability, Anglogold Ashanti Emmanuel Baidoo pledged Anglogold Ashanti's commitment to developing the communities within its operational area. He said the company will continue to remain focused on delivering on this commitment.



He mentioned that the projects are being implemented following thorough engagements with beneficiary communities with confirmation from the Municipal/District Assemblies in Obuasi.



On the gains made by the trust fund, Mr Baidoo said "As per the new arrangement under the Development Agreement with the Government of Ghana in 2018, the Mine has to contribute USD2/Oz of gold produced into the Trust Fund. So far the Mine has since 2020 when we poured our first gold, contributed GHS 2,377,385.84 to the Fund".



Municipal Director of Education, George Alfred Koomson said the Education Directorate views AGA as a key partner. He said, "Anglogold Ashanti has so far built teachers bungalow at Ayaase, KG block at Nhyiaeso, provision of Teaching and Learning materials for KG schools and provision of scholarships to schools".



Nana Mintah, Kontihene of Kunka who represented the Kunkahene lauded Anglogold Ashanti for coming to the aid of the Binsere and Dokyiwa communities. He said the KG blocks will help improve education in the communities.



The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah appealed to residents of Obuasi to contribute to protecting the Obuasi Mine. He said Anglogold Ashanti will only thrive and contribute to the development of Obuasi when the Mine enjoys sustained peace. He said, "if the Mine is at peace and more gold found, more dollars will be paid into the Trust fund".







The total cost of the projects is estimated at GH1,300,979.08.



The AGA-Community Trust Fund was established in 2012 to make investments in a way that contributes meaningfully to Community development in line with the development aspirations of communities and local government. It has provided projects in the area of education, health, water and sanitation to mining communities.