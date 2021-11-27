AG to lead prosecution of KNUST lecturer over wife’s ‘kidnapping’

General News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Asokwa Circuit Court has for the third time, remanded the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) lecturer facing kidnapping charges following the disappearance of his wife, Rhodaline Amoah Darko.



Dr Wilberforce Aggrey will spend nearly two weeks in police custody after it emerged in court Friday that the office of the Attorney General (AG) intends to lead the prosecution of the case.



A representative from the AG’s office is expected to appear in court to also make way for the case to be tried at the High Court, police prosecutors told the court as they prayed for an adjournment.



The court presided over by H/W Korkor Owusu Achaw consequently adjourned the case to December 10, 2021.