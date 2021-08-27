AG orders further investigations into 11-month-old baby’s death

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Attorney General’s (AG) Department has asked Criminal Investigators to conduct further investigations into the death of the 11-month-old baby of the Happy Bloomers Crèche school.



Clara Ayan Ampah, the caregiver was accused of causing the death of the pre-school child at Abgogba and had been arraigned at the Adentan District Court awaiting the AGs advice on the case docket.



However, in court on Friday, August 27, the prosecutor informed the court that, though the AGs office has responded, it has asked them to conduct further investigations on the matter.



Having brought this to the attention of the court, he prayed for an adjournment to enable the prosecution to carry out the instructions from the AG's office.



The case has been adjourned to September 29, 2021.



At the last court sitting, the accused person was granted bail pending the advice of the AG on the case docket.



This was after her lawyer had prayed the court for the second time to admit her to bail on July 26.



On May 18, the father of the 11-month-old baby reported the death of his daughter to the Agbogba Police after the management of the Happy Bloomers Crèche school had called to inform him that his daughter had been pronounced dead at the North Legon Hospital after she was rushed there on emergency.



After the death was announced, investigators went to the hospital and examined the body before conveying it to the Police Hospital morgue for autopsy.



As part of the investigations, CCTV footage was later handed over by the school authorities to the police which revealed that Clara Ampah possibly choked the baby in an attempt to feed her.



In the said video footage, Clara is seen trying to force the contents of a cup into the throat of the toddler while holding the baby’s hands tightly behind.



The accused person is also seen plunging the baby’s head into the cup in an attempt to get the little girl to eat, as the victim who appeared to be suffocating, screamed and kicked her legs.



The body of the baby has been handed over to the family and since buried.