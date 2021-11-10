AG insists 499 failed law entrance exams, court adjourns case to Nov. 19

General News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Court has on Tuesday, November 9 adjourned the case of the 499 law students who failed the entrance examination to November 19.



The case was adjourned to enable lawyers for the students to study the Attorney General’s response to their suit.



During the hearing, the Attorney General and the General Legal Council who were sued by the students insisted that the 499 failed the examinations.



The students are demanding that the court “further retrains the respondents from treating the applicants as students who failed the said examinations pending the final examination of this matter on grounds set forth and such further orders the court may deem fit.”



They also want a declaration that the failure of the 2nd respondent (the Attorney General) to reign in the 1st respondent for the conduct of the 1st Respondent as stated constitute a dereliction of the 2nd respondent’s duties under Act 32.



The students want the court to expedite the hearing to enable them to join their colleagues in school. They believed they passed the examinations hence the optimism that the case will go in their favour.



President of the National Association of Law Students, Asare Hasan, told TV3’s Dela Michel shortly after the first hearing on Friday, October 29 that “We came to court with the expectation that we would receive an injunction or the GLC would be injuncted to ensure that some of us who have qualified to actually be at the law school would have the right to go to school.



“Unfortunately, it has been adjourned to the 9th of November at 9 AM because I think the Attorney General is not ready and that we had to live by that.



“That is quite unfortunate because we are talking of time as students must go to school as soon as possible. But if that is what the court has decided on we would have to abide by it so we would have no choice but to just wait until time.



“Even on that day, we hope that things would be facilitated quickly to arrive at a quick conclusion so that we can join our mates at school.”



