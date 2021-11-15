AG has turned trial of Dr Opuni into political persecution – NDC

General News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused government of turning the trial of former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) Dr Stephen Opuni into political persecution.



According to the NDC, the Attorney General, Godfred Dame by his actions and inactions was interfering with the works of the jury.



A statement from the NDC signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia read in part, “Despite the rules of ethics of the Bar that parties to an action must avoid ex-parte communication with judges sitting on matters in which they are involved, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame paid a visit to Justice Jones Dotse, the presiding Judge in the review application, to “discuss Ghana School of Law matters” on 11th October 2021.



"While we cannot confirm what was indeed discussed at the meeting, the conduct of the Attorney General in visiting Justice Jones Dotse exhibits poor judgment of the highest order and casts a cloud of suspicion over what was discussed at the said meeting.”



Dr. Opuni is on trial on charges of causing financial loss to the state brought against him and businessman Seidu Agongo.



NDC also urged the Attorney General to withdraw and terminate charges on the two accused.



"It is doubtful whether the trajectory of the trial of Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni, Seidu Agongo and Agricult with its twists and turns would convince the ordinary and well-informed citizen that the ends of justice would be served regardless of the outcome of the case.



"It is in this regard and without prejudice to the pending criminal trial of the accused persons that we call on the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to stop the persecution of the accused persons by withdrawing the charges or entering a nolle prosequi.



"We believe that such a course of conduct is appropriate because the action of the Attorney General in the past in escalating a simple criminal trial to the level of political gamesmanship with Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni being mischievously presented as the poster child of NDC-Government corruption who must be jailed by all means because “fair is foul and foul is fair” make it abundantly clear that the criminal trial of the accused persons is not a criminal prosecution. Instead, it is political persecution by the Attorney General masquerading as an exercise in Rule of Law and criminal justice," the statement added.



Read the full statement below







