AG files motion for court to hold Alex Mould, another for ex-MASLOC CEO’s breach of bail

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Court grants ex-MASLOC CEO leave to travel abroad



Sedinam Tamakloe fails to show up for trial



Court issues arrest warrant for Sedinam Tamakloe’s arrest



The Attorney General’s Office has filed a motion asking an Accra High Court to hold Alex Mould and one Gavivina Tamakloe, responsible for the absence of the embattled former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Center (MASLOC), Sedinam Attionu Tamakloe from court.



Sedinam Attionu Tamakloe and a former Operations Manager of MASLOC, Daniel Axim are standing trail for causing financial loss to the state.



The High Court Presided by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe last year, granted Ms Attionu leave to travel to the United States and she was expected to return to stand trial on October 6, 2021.



She however failed to return causing the court to issue an arrest warrant in her name.



Despite multiple adjournments to the case, the former MASLOC CEO remains outside the country and has since failed to show up for trial.



In the new application filed by the AG’s Office, it asked that Alex Mould and Gavivina Tamakloe who executed Sedinam Tamakloe’s bail bond in October 2021, be held responsible for her failure to turn up for trial.



According to a report by Daily Guide, the court was unable to hear the application as the prosecution led by Principal State Attorney, Stella Ohene Appiah told the court that the prosecution has not been successful in serving the application on the sureties.



The presiding judge subsequently adjourned hearing to May 9, 2022.



Meanwhile, another application filed by the prosecution for the accused person to be trialed in absentia has been put on hold by the court pending the determination of the bond forfeiture application.



Sedinam Attionu Tamakloe and Daniel Axim are facing 78 counts of charges including conspiracy to steal, stealing and unauthorized commitment among others.



They are accused of stealing a total amount of GHC3,198, 280 whilst working at the state agency and willfully causing a financial loss of some GHC1,973,780 loss to the state.



The two have again been charged for making unauthorized commitments resulting in financial obligations to the tune of GHC6q,735,832.50 for government.



The charges against the two also include a GHC22,158,118.85 loss to public property, GHC273,743.66 improper payment and money laundering of GHC61,735,832.50.