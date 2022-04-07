AG awarded for his role in admission of 'stranded' 499 law students

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, has been adjudged the Best Minister of State in the Akufo-Addo-led government for the year 2021 by the FAKS Investigative Services.



The AG was awarded for his role in handling the impasse between the General Legal Council (GLC) and the aggrieved 499 law students who were denied admission into the Ghana School of Law after they attained the pass mark of 50, set by the GLC.



Yaw Sarpong, leader of FAKS Investigative Services, in presenting a plaque to the AG in his office on April 5, 2022, said, in their survey on the performance of President Akufo-Addo’s appointees, Godfred Dame scored very high marks for the skill he employed in getting all 499 law students to be admitted into the Ghana School of Law (Mokola).



Some other issues that came to bear from the respondents during the survey, aside from the admission saga, included Ghana winning the Norway Chancery case, as well as the transformation of the Registrar General Department.



In a brief remark, Mr. Yeboah Dame, said the main challenge he encountered during negotiations with the GLC on the way forward, was the competing interests of the GLC, which was the body responsible for the decision that had been taken not to admit the students, and the legitimate demands of the 499 students.



He noted that during the negotiations, he employed the same zealousness with which he practised in private life to his public duty to find a lasting solution to what was clearly an unfair treatment meted out against the 499 students.



He noted that as an Attorney General, he “stands in the gap when it comes to the attainment of accountability, promotion of good governance and the creation of a sound atmosphere for the conduct of business in the country.



“I am mindful of the very important role that this ministry plays and I am always prepared as I said, to use the best of my abilities to promote the attainment of the object of good governance that the President has set for himself,” Dame stressed.



