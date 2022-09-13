AG attempted to 'use emotions to wish away public perception about Judiciary' – Amaliba

General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abraham Amaliba, Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has indicated that former President John Mahama re-echoed popular public perception when he criticised the Judiciary.



According to him, based on some decisions by the courts, the public had already formed an opinion that the Judiciary was an institution they had lost trust in.



To him, the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame's recent critique at the Ghana Bar Association conference in Ho, which was directed at the former President was only an attempt to “wish away” the corrupt perception about the Judiciary.



“The former President at that point was only echoing public sentiments. There are a plethora of surveys that indicate that public perception of the Judiciary is eroding…



"You cannot use emotions as it is today to wish away public perception about the Judiciary. What he did today was only using emotional arguments to seek to create an impression that what the public is thinking about the Judiciary is wrong,” Amaliba said on Joy FM's 'Top Story' on Monday, September 12.



He noted that former President John Dramani Mahama did not err in any way when he reiterated the public perception of the Judiciary.



He stressed that the Judiciary should rather “conduct itself in ways that will ensure that public perception about them begins to look good.”



Godfred Dame while responding to John Dramani Mahama’s recent comments about the judiciary in Ho said, the former president has developed the habit of criticising the Judiciary unnecessarily.



“I am compelled to comment on same in this address because they border on the security of the state and constitute a deliberate pattern of conduct aimed at undermining the independence of the Judiciary, an arm of government whose autonomy is crucial to its proper functioning.



“Such conduct is clearly deplorable, coming from one who has occupied the highest office of President and aspires again to that office. At this moment, it is important for all to note that I express this sentiment not because I stand in opposition to former President Mahama as a politician.



“My dismay is founded more on the fact that I am a lawyer and every lawyer ought to be concerned about these kinds of views expressed by a political leader in this country,” Godfred Dame stressed.



PEN/SARA