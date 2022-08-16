AG's advice on 'ritual money' case not ready; hearing adjourned to Sept. 12

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The advice on the duplicated case docket on Evans Kyekyeku Oppong, the businessman arrested for allegedly using his 11-year-old daughter for money ritual is not ready.



With the nature of the offence requiring the advice of the office of the Attorney-General, the prosecution informed the court that, they are still awaiting AG’s office advice.



The AG’s advice on the docket will determine how the case will progress.



Oppong Kyekyeku who was on August 10, 2022 granted bail by the Accra High Court in the sum of GHc500k with two sureties to be justified was present in court.



In court on Monday, August 15, 2022, the District Court (Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit) presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye adjourned the case to September 12, 2022.



Oppong, a machine operator, 47, was arrested on June 3 after he was exposed by the spiritualist whom he had visited to kill his 11-year-olf daughter.



The accused is on a provisional charge of Preparation to commit crime to wit; murder and his plea has been reserved.



On July 18, 2022, the prosecution told the court that, the duplicate case docket has been forwarded to the AG’s office.



Brief facts



The brief facts of the case presented to the court by Chief Inspector Amoah were that, the Suspect Evans Kyekyeku Oppong aged 47 years is the father of victim (name withheld)aged 11 years.



He said, the suspect has been living in Holland for many years but relocated to Ghana a year ago.



The prosecutor told the court that, in May, 2022, the suspect discussed with a friend known as Kwame that he was facing financial difficulties.



Chief Inspector Amoah told the court that, the friend suggested that the suspect will need a spiritual cleansing to turn things around for him.



He added that, the friend latter introduced the suspect to one Nana Fosu alias Nana K.K to assist him see a Spiritualist for help.



He said on May 29, Nana Fosu took the suspect to Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr who is a Spiritualist and a Herbal Practitioner at Oyibi Kon for money rituals.



Chief Inspector Amoah said, Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr agreed to do the money rituals for the suspect and directed him to buy a live python from someone in Kasoa to be used for the money rituals.



“However, the suspect later informed the Spiritualist that he is afraid of snakes as such he will come to him for further discussions on what to do.



“The suspect later had discussions with the Spiritualist during which the suspect suggested human sacrifice for the money rituals.



“The Spiritualist feigned interest and told the suspect to furnish him with the date of births of his last two (2) children to enable him determine which of them will be suitable for the sacrifice,” Chief Inspector Amoah told the court.



Call to Police



The prosecutor said, on May 31, the suspect rang the victim’s mother to confirm the day, the victim was born and told her that he will pick up the victim to be taken to a friend who had returned from abroad for measurement so that a dress will be sewn for her.



“The suspect furnished the Spiritualist with the date of births as requested. The Spiritualist then alerted the Oyibi Police about the intended human sacrifice by the suspect and the Police urged him to play along with the suspect so he could be arrested when he produces the child at the Herbal Centre for the said sacrifice,” he told the court.



He added that, the Spiritualist later informed the suspect that he had spiritually checked on the date of births of the two children and that the victim will be suitable for the sacrifice.



He said, the Spiritualist instructed the suspect to bring the victim to his Herbal Centre on June 3, 2022.



“In the morning of June 3, 2022, the suspect rang his elder brother to release his car to visit a Herbal Centre for treatment as a result of a car accident he had recently.



He said that morning around 8.00am, the elder brother released the vehicle to his son to go and pick the suspect tothe herbal Centre and on their way to said Herbal Centre, they picked the victim at Amasaman.



'Ghana Must Go' bag



“At a spot at Oyibi suspect asked the driver to wait for him and he took over the car. The suspect later stopped and boughtthree “Ghana must go” bags and two bottles of schnapps.



“The suspect arrived at the Herbal Centre with the victim and she was instructed by the Spiritualist to sit in the Hall whilst the suspect was also instructed to change his clothing on the compound and was later given a white calico to tie around his waist.



“The suspect was then given a concoction to bath and in the course of that the Spiritualist called in the Oyibi Police who came and arrested him and rescued the victim. Investigation is on-going,” the prosecutor told the court.