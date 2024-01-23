AFCON 2023: Ghana on the brink of elimination after disappointing 2-2 draw with Mozambique

General News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

It was an unexpectedly disappointing moment for the Black Stars of Ghana when they drew 2-2 with Mozambique in their final game of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.



With that scoreline, which gave the Stars only 2 points in their Group B encounter, the Stars are now on the brink of a successive exit from the tournament.



At 90 minutes, the Black Stars were leading their Mozambican opponents by two goals, both having been converted into the net by Jordan Ayew from two set pieces in the first and second halves of the game.



But in a surprising, quick and masterful spell, the Mozambique players took advantage of the loopholes in the Ghanaian defence, putting in a goal in the dying seconds of the added time, in a rather avoidable mistake by the Ghanaian pair of hands.



This followed a penalty that was converted beautifully past Ghana’s skipper, Richard Ofori.



In the other Group B game, Egypt and Cape Verde played out a draw game which meant the Pharaohs finished second in the group, one point ahead of Ghana.



The four-time AFCON winners have now suffered back-to-back exits from the tournament in the first round.



Ghana will need results from other group matches to go their way before they can qualify to the next round.



