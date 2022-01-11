AFCON 2021: How some politicians reacted to Ghana's loss to Morocco

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2021 AFCON underway in Cameroon



Ghana loses first game



Some politicians tweet about Ghana game against Morocco



Ghana’s loss to the Atlas Lions of Morocco during their first encounter in the on-going African Cup of Nations was not only hard on regular, everyday football pundits or soccer lovers.



And while the widely-publicised video of Sarkodie is one that largely expressed the reactions of most Ghanaians to the defeat of the Black Stars in that encounter, there have also been a few politicians reacting to the game.



Sam George



The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, expressed hope and optimism even after the loss, stating that this is only a game and that there are more opportunities for the boys to prove themselves to the country.





Still, I want to believe. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt. I want to hold on to hope. 2 more games to go! It is still possible to twinkle in Cameroon! Let's go Black Stars!????????????#AFCON pic.twitter.com/HavwNPikx9 — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) January 10, 2022

It was a privilege watching the Black Stars opening match with leaders of the North Tongu Branch of the Ghana Society for the Physically Disabled.



Inspired by their positive energy. They wish for us to keep supporting the Black Stars; we are only down momentarily but not out.???????? pic.twitter.com/BRNHG65sBC — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) January 10, 2022

Bring back the love, how can this love be reciprocated when the said love has remained unrequited for at least 40 years !!! #BlackStars — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) January 11, 2022

Pretty awful coaching. Team not performing for most of 80 minutes, you wait until you are a goal down with 5 minutes of play left to bring on 3 substitutes in a panic. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) January 10, 2022

The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, watched the game with some of his constituents and shared photos together with them after the game.The Special Aide to the former president, John Dramani Mahama, had questions after the game."Bring back the love, how can this love be reciprocated when the said love has remained unrequited for at least 40 years !!! #BlackStars"A displeased Gabby Otchere-Darko descended on the coach, Milovan Rajevac, describing his performance as "awful."For the former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an avid supporter of the Black Stars, had little words to say: "Still Ghana."