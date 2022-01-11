AFCON 2021: How some politicians reacted to Ghana's loss to Morocco

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
2021 AFCON underway in Cameroon
Ghana loses first game
Some politicians tweet about Ghana game against Morocco
Ghana’s loss to the Atlas Lions of Morocco during their first encounter in the on-going African Cup of Nations was not only hard on regular, everyday football pundits or soccer lovers.
And while the widely-publicised video of Sarkodie is one that largely expressed the reactions of most Ghanaians to the defeat of the Black Stars in that encounter, there have also been a few politicians reacting to the game.
Sam George
The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, expressed hope and optimism even after the loss, stating that this is only a game and that there are more opportunities for the boys to prove themselves to the country.
Still, I want to believe. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt. I want to hold on to hope. 2 more games to go! It is still possible to twinkle in Cameroon! Let's go Black Stars!????????????#AFCON pic.twitter.com/HavwNPikx9— Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) January 10, 2022
It was a privilege watching the Black Stars opening match with leaders of the North Tongu Branch of the Ghana Society for the Physically Disabled.— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) January 10, 2022
Inspired by their positive energy. They wish for us to keep supporting the Black Stars; we are only down momentarily but not out.???????? pic.twitter.com/BRNHG65sBC
Bring back the love, how can this love be reciprocated when the said love has remained unrequited for at least 40 years !!! #BlackStars— Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) January 11, 2022
Pretty awful coaching. Team not performing for most of 80 minutes, you wait until you are a goal down with 5 minutes of play left to bring on 3 substitutes in a panic.— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) January 10, 2022