General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AFCON 2021: How some politicians reacted to Ghana's loss to Morocco

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa spent time with some of his constituents

2021 AFCON underway in Cameroon

Ghana loses first game

Some politicians tweet about Ghana game against Morocco

Ghana’s loss to the Atlas Lions of Morocco during their first encounter in the on-going African Cup of Nations was not only hard on regular, everyday football pundits or soccer lovers.

And while the widely-publicised video of Sarkodie is one that largely expressed the reactions of most Ghanaians to the defeat of the Black Stars in that encounter, there have also been a few politicians reacting to the game.

Sam George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, expressed hope and optimism even after the loss, stating that this is only a game and that there are more opportunities for the boys to prove themselves to the country.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, watched the game with some of his constituents and shared photos together with them after the game.



Joyce Bawah Mogtari

The Special Aide to the former president, John Dramani Mahama, had questions after the game.

"Bring back the love, how can this love be reciprocated when the said love has remained unrequited for at least 40 years !!! #BlackStars"



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A displeased Gabby Otchere-Darko descended on the coach, Milovan Rajevac, describing his performance as "awful."



Felix Kwakye Ofosu

For the former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an avid supporter of the Black Stars, had little words to say: "Still Ghana."

