AD Scientific ranks University of Ghana best in Ghana

Regional News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: GNA

The AD Scientific Index, a ranking organisation that ranks scientists, has ranked the University of Ghana, Legon, founded in 1948, the best in Ghana, in its World Scientific Index for 2022.



The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology established in 1952, followed second, with the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), founded in 2011, as the third-best in Ghana.



The University of Cape Coast established in 1962 came fourth with the University of Education, Winneba placing fifth in the ranking.



In Africa, the University of Cape Town, South Africa, founded in 1874, won the best University, with the University of Ghana ranking 33rd out of the 1,030 universities.



In the World ranking, Harvard University established in 1636, emerged the best, with the University of Ghana placing 1704 out of 14,284 universities.



A news brief described AD Scientific Index as the first and only study that shows the total and the last five-year productivity coefficients of scientists based on h-index and i10 index scores and citations in Google Scholar.



Ranking Criteria for Top Universities:



For global university rankings, ranking organisations use the following parameters -the quality of education, employment rates of graduates, the quality of faculties within an individual university, international collaborations, and the number of graduates and staff awarded with Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals.



The rest are the number of highly cited researchers selected by Clarivate Analytics, the total number of research papers, and the number of articles published by Nature and Science journals, the number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index-Expanded and Social Science Citation Index, and the number of research articles receiving a high number of citations.



Each ranking organisation is said to develop a ranking methodology, which attributes different percent weights to selected items out of such parameters.



Experienced ranking organisations evaluate 2000 - 3000 universities for ranking.



Professor John Owusu Gyapong, Vice-Chancellor, UHAS, said ranking 3rd best in Ghana in its 10th year indicated that UHAS’s research output was current, relevant, and impacting society and described the University as a “rising giant.”