ACHAG pays familiarisation visit to Akanu, Segbe and Aflao borders

Regional News of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Source: Eye on Port

The Association of Customs House Agents Ghana (ACHAG) has paid a working visit to the Akanu, Segbe and Aflao borders to familiarize themselves with the customs clearance processes.



Akanu is a joint border between the Ghana and Togolese customs which serves as a one-stop border post for customs clearance.



The visit saw the executives and members of the association interact with customs officials stationed at Akanu, Segbe and Aflao borders on issues of mutual concern.



They were briefed on how customs is facilitating trade at the borders.



The Base Commander of the Customs Division, GRA at the Akanu Border Post, Thelma Dotse revealed that the joint border post has ensured that the customs authorities at each side of the border work as a unit despite their own national interests of revenue mobilization and security.



While the customs officials appealed to the association to help them maximize revenue, the association also appealed to the customs officers to help in the speedy clearance of goods at the borders.



A member of ACHAG, Abraham Amanor indicated that the association has ensured that its members demonstrate integrity in their documentations and other dealings with Customs and importers in order to help boost revenue generation for the state, while facilitating trade.



The President of ACHAG, Yaw Kyei said the association is ready to comply with all customs processes and also ensure that members exhibit professionalism in the discharge of their duties.



He said his outfit will continue to take up the necessary training programs that will equip and update members with knowledge and current industry standards that will help them play their roles more effectively.