ACFE-Ghana, EOCO pledge to collaborate in fight against fraud

Source: GNA

The Ghana Chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) and the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) have pledged to work together in combating the incidence of fraud, white color and financial crime.



This came to light when members of ACFE Ghana Chapter paid a courtesy call on Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of EOCO, at her office, in Accra.



The ACFE Ghana Chapter Members include chartered accountants, auditors, lawyers, investigators, law enforcement officers, security professionals, executives’ managers, and anyone whose job involves preventing, detecting or deterring fraud.



The Association seeks to team up with all fraud-fighting agencies, especially EOCO, to encourage both public and private institutions to strengthen their governance and control systems in the fight against fraud.



Dr Rebecca Atswei Lomo, the President of ACFE Ghana Chapter, who led the team, said the visit was to assure EOCO of their available skills, having the requisite skills to assist the Office, should they need fraud examiners and investigators to assist in handling fraud related issues.



“We look forward to collaborate with your Organization and other fraud and financial crime agencies during our International Fraud awareness week celebration in November, 22,” she said.



Dr Lomo stated that the celebration seeks to educate the public on fraud prevention and detection and how to report fraudulent and corrupt activities based on the provisions in the Whistleblower Act 2006 (Act 720).



She said ACFE Ghana Chapter would also hold a fraud Conference in 2023 and would be glad to have EOCO team up with ACFE to educate the public to appreciate what constitutes fraud and corruption, its impact on society and how the menace could be tackled to minimize it.



This, she said, would assist the public to understand that fraud and corruption prevention was the responsibility of everyone in society.



Dr Lomo, on behalf of the team, encouraged COP Addo-Danquah to remain dedicated, diligent and trustworthy in order to lead the fight against the incidence of fraud, white color and financial crime in the country.



COP Addo-Danquah, on her part, emphasized the need to build the capacities of investigators in line with contemporary law enforcement practices.



She revealed that currently the Office was engaging qualified chartered accountants to organize tailor-made training programmes for their accountants; put all these resources together and with the support of Institute of Chartered Accountants train them to become forensic accountants.



The Executive Director noted that EOCO would as well encourage them to become members of Certified Fraud Examiners, and anticipated that building their own capacity will enhance their skills.



COP Addo-Danquah mentioned that this would go a long way not for only for EOCO but to also support other law enforcement agencies including Office of the Special Prosecutor, Criminal Investigation Department, and Narcotic Control Commission, who might need the services of forensic accountants.



“When we have investigators who are also certified fraud examiners and forensic accountants, they understand the issues better and it will help us put our evidence together”, she added.



ACFE is the world’s largest anti-fraud organization and supports more than 90,000 members in 180 countries.



Its mission is to reduce the incidence of fraud and white-color crime and to assist the membership in fraud prevention, detection and deterrence.



ACFE Ghana Chapter serves as the international representative for Certified Fraud Examiners to business, government and academic institutions