ACEPA calls for cool heads and consensus as parliament resumes

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Second Session of the 8th Parliament is expected to resume Tuesday, January 25, 2022.



High on the agenda is the E-levy which is expected to be laid before the House again when it resumes.



Chaos erupted in Parliament during the last day of the First Session of the 8th Parliament, as members were voting on the bill.



GBC News sought the views of the Executive Director of the African Center for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rasheed Draman on his expectations of the House when sitting resumes.



Dr. Draman was hopeful Members "would have reflected on their actions during the break and returned with a renewed spirit of tolerance and understanding to do business for Ghana”.



He asked the leadership of Parliament to find acceptable mechanisms to enable the House to handle the E-Levy and matters arising without rancor.



"I think the petition of every Ghanaian is that they could have used this period of break all of them, reflect individually, and then perhaps maybe the various Caucuses reflect on the happenings, particularly on the last day of the first sitting and try and see what is it that can be done differently in other to first of all make sure that we don’t see the nasty happenings in the House when they resume and then secondly to make sure that at least one way or the other they find a mechanism that would bind them together to do business for our country, because at the end of the day that is what Ghanaians expect of our Parliament”, he noted.



Dr. Draman said there are a number of conditions assuming that some discussions have taken place behind the scenes, ”that you and I might not be aware of”, according to the Executive Director of the African Center for Parliamentary Affairs.