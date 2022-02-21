ABANTU meets key stakeholders over women's participation in 2023 local government elections

Regional News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

A non-profit organization, ABANTU has met some key stakeholders within the Adansi Asokwa District over women's participation in the Local Government Elections.



As expected, the Local Government Elections will be conducted again in the year 2023. ABANTU noting a larger percentage of current members are men are mobilizing for women's increased participation and representation.



In this regard, the NGO had a consultative meeting with stakeholders at Adansi Asokwa of the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region Friday, February 18, 2022.



The Executive Director, ABANTU for Development, Rose Mensah-Kutin (Ph.D.) noted that the meeting was to know the obstacles women in Adansi Asokwa face in participating in the District Level Elections.



She said ABANTU is looking forward to much participation and representation of women in the Elections and therefore wants to know the obstacles to help solve such issues.



The women in attendance which were in various sectors of the district were encouraged to come on board with the assurance that they will be supported by ABANTU.





Mrs. Mensah- Kutin (Ph.D.) emphasized the need of meeting stakeholders regularly since according to her, aids in pushing the agenda of increased women participation since everyone has a role to play. She, therefore, urged women to put all fears behind them and push ahead into becoming representatives within the Local Government.



The event had Nana Adu Gyamfi III, chief of Bodwesango, Nana Owusuaa Abuah Queen, Queen mother of Asokwa, Presiding Member of the Adansi Asokwa District Assembly, Augustine Adomako, head of Social Welfare Department, Mr. Jeffery Amo-Asare, in-charge of the Adansi Asokwa National Commission for Civic Education, (NCCE) Mr. George Amponsah Boateng and many others in attendance.





Mr. Augustine Adomako, the PM revealed the District has no elected female Assembly Member and therefore the need for women representation. According to him, women are more capable of dealing with issues of corruption than men so women's representation is very necessary.





A Government appointee, Anastasia Nketia also urged women to participate fully to make the dream of ABANTU a reality.



The meeting ended with group representations of some questionnaires to aid in the purpose of the meeting.