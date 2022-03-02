AASU commends government's evacuation efforts in Ukraine

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: Abdul Karim Ibrahim, Contributor

The All-Africa Students Union has commended the government of the Republic of Ghana for what it describes as “decisive actions” taken to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine as the security situation in that country worsens and poses a further threat to human lives.



As the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine rages on, governments across the world are taking steps to evacuate their citizens to places of safety.



On the African continent, the government of Ghana is amongst such governments that are heeding the calls of their citizens with swiftness to bring them to safety. The entire African student community lauds this effort and urges other African governments to emulate.



Seven days into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ghana’s Foreign Ministry has already successfully evacuated some of its citizens. On 1st March 2022, the first batch of Ghanaian students arrived safely at the Kotoka International Airport.



Other notable steps taken so far under the leadership of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway includes, but not limited to, negotiating entry without visas for students and other citizens migrating from Ukraine to other European countries to ease evacuations. This is a notable indication that calls made to the government by AASU and other stakeholders concerning the plights of stranded African Students in Ukraine are being handled with utmost urgency.



The All-Africa Students further commended the efforts of religious institutions like the Church of Pentecost for aiding with the evacuation process of Ghanaian students in Ukraine. As African citizens and students continue to strive for safety and survival, all efforts from the African Continent are required in this difficult moment. The continental student union further called on all stakeholders to play their roles unabated to ensure that all African citizens are safely evacuated.



They also joined the call in assuring parents and relatives of stranded students to remain calm as various actors handle this unfortunate crisis.



On their part, the All-Africa Students Union assured that organization will continue to work with all stakeholders, particularly their counterparts like the European Students and Global Students Forum to provide emergency support services to stranded students.



