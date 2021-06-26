AAMUSTED ASU honours Dr S. K. Nuamah

Regional News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

The immediate past Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency in the Ashanti region, Dr Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah, has been honoured by Asante Students' Union Of Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills and Entrepreneurial Development.



At the historical Asante Students' Union (ASU) week Celebration was graced by dignitaries including Dr Richard Anane, Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh, Chiefs, Queen Mothers', Vice-Chancellor and some Senior Staff, Ahmed Kwarteng, ASU Executives.



Part of the citation presented to Dr. S K Nuamah touched on his unprecedented contributions toward the development of Kwadaso Constituency and activities of ASU.



Speaking with the media after the presentation Mr Oppong Paul(Nifahene of ASU) said "Dr Nuamah has been a father and very supportive for the Asante Students' Union branch and during his reign as MP saw many tremendous amount of development within Kwadaso Constituency in which our dear school also benefitted."



Receiving the citation, the former MP thanked AAMUSTED ASU for the honour bestowed unto him and further stated that, this would encourage him to work extra harder to support all and sundry.



The citation presented to Dr Nuamah read "This citation of honour is presented to you Hon. Dr. Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah as an acknowledgment of your admired and tenacious dedication service towards the development of Asanteman. You were an outstanding and distinctive Member of Parliament (MP) not only in carrying out your constitutional role in Parliament but also in seeking for the welfare and massive development of Kwadaso Constituency and Asanteman.



"Through your unending and unrelenting effort, the people of Kwadaso and Asanteman have benefitted in diverse ways.



"You rigorously kept a high standard for the youth and empowered them through education, creating avenues for employment and many other channels. Your role as a Legislator has set a challenging record among many legislators in Ghana especially in Asanteman.



"Your zeal and unflinching dedication towards the development of Asanteman deserve to be eulogized and emulated. Asanteman wishes you the best in the life ahead.

Nananom Nhyira nka wo pii.

ASU DA WO ASƐ!!!"



