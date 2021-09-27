AAMA projects GHC12,166,425.39 as total revenue for 2022

Regional News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: Stewart Oduro, Contributor

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly has projected an amount of GHC12,166,425.39 as the total expected revenue for next year.



This comprises grants totaling GHC10,166,425.39 and an internally generated component of GHC2,000,000.00.



At a meeting to brief heads of decentralized departments of the Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly in Atebubu on guidelines for the preparation of their 2022-2025 budgets, the Municipal Budget Analyst, Festus Bukroh, gave the breakdown of grants as comprising the district assembly common fund DACF, District Development Fund DDF, Member of Parliament’s common fund, people with disability fund as well as funds allocated to various decentralized departments.



He said the department of Social Welfare and Community Development is also expected to receive a donor funding of GHC30, 000.00 from the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund UNICEF for the period.



Throwing more light on the budget Mr. Bukroh said GHC3,410,831.00 will go for employee compensation, GHC200,000.00 for people with disabilities, and GHC500, 000.00 as the MP’s share of the common fund.



On the projected utilization of the internally generated funds, he said at least 20% of the amount will be applied to capital projects with GHC130.000.00 going into remuneration for casual workers whiles GHC1,470,000.00 is earmarked to takes care of goods and services.



He also indicated that the DDF will have GHC1,143,848.00 going into capital investments with GHC45,859.00 earmarked for capacity building for staff of the assembly.