A witness to the Kasoa’s teenagers murder case is nowhere to be found - Police

It has come to the notice of an Accra High Court that a witness who was supposed to appear in court on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, to testify against the Kasoa teenage murders, who were arrested for killing Ishmael Mensah Abdallah on April 2021 cannot be located.



The witness is known to be a family member of one of the teen murderers and together with the family has moved out from their place of residence to a different location without informing the court.



As part of the trial, the witness was supposed to appear in court to testify but it was realized that the witness did not show up in court.



A report from Daily Guide revealed that the witness and the family have relocated but an investigation has been put in place to locate the family’s whereabout.



A Senior State Attorney, Nana Adoma Osei spoke to the court about the sudden relocation of the witness’s family and how the police are trying as much as possible to relocate them.



“Our first three witnesses are a family and they have relocated from Kasoa, and our investigators are taking steps to trace the family”, she shared with the court.



She further explained to the court that, as a result of this situation, the trial has to be adjourned to March 9, 2023, to prepare their new witness to be able to come forward to testify.



Nana Adoma Osei said, “Due to the short notice and also in order for us not to delay the court’s time, we will pray that the case is adjourned to Thursday, March 9, 2023, by which by the time our witness would be ready to testify in court.



