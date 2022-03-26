A win for Electrochem is a win for Ghana - Mireku Duker appeals to Ada chiefs

General News of Saturday, 26 March 2022

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of mines has made a passionate appeal to chiefs and elders of Ada to throw their weight behind Electrochem Ghana Limited and help the company succeed.



Speaking after a working inspection of the concessions of Electrochem Ghana, Hon. Duker said that the success of Electrochem will inure to the benefit to the Ada community as well.



He noted in his tour of the area that Electrochem Ghana has invested in the town and committed resources to developmental projects.



He observed that Electrochem Ghana has undertaken developmental projects in the areas of sports, education, electrification among others.



Hon. Mireku Duker emphasized the objective of government to raise Ghanaian entrepreneurs in the mining sector and that the establishment of Electrochem feeds into that agenda.



The Deputy Lands Minister said that salt mining presents the country another opportunity to diversity its mineral resources and that Ghanaian-owned companies like Electrochem need to be empowered.



He said that Electrochem and other salt mining companies are adding value to salt production in the country and thereby creating employment and revenue with their ability to export the product.



He said that Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will provide unflinching support to the company and the community to ensure the success of the union.



He concluded his speech with an appeal to aggrieved persons in the area to down their tools and rally behind Electrochem.



Before the visit to the Electrochem, Hon. Duker engaged the chiefs of the area when he drummed home the importance of salt mining to the country.



Announcing the purpose of his visit to the traditional leaders, Hon. Duker said government is determined to resolve the impasse between a section of the traditional authorities and Electrochem Ghana Limited over the mining of salt at the Songhor Lagoon.



He stated that salt mining, especially on the large -scale offers the country significant benefit and that it is important that proactive steps are taking resolve the problem.



“Our purpose is to fraternize with you and also to encourage to support government as to the need for us strengthen the natural resource base of the country. Fortunately for us we are endowed with resources. Our focus is not only to enhance gold mining, diamond and manganese but also deepen the salt industry.



“Songhor has existed for ages but the name has not impacted on this country so we want to find out and resolve to have some form of positive impact on our economy.



“As a ministry it is our duty to create the enabling environment for investors who are determined to support and build local people to champion their vision. The President has tasked us to build local champions within the mining industry so we more than ready to support indigenes of this country to build the mining industry,” he said.