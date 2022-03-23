A whip needed in cabinet to force Akufo-Addo to take hard decisions – Adongo explains

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has stated that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deserves to be whipped in order for him to make ‘difficult’ economic decisions.



According to him, the President needs such force to be applied on him in order to turn the country’s economic downturn around.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana, the morning show of Accra-based Metro TV, the ranking member on Parliament’s Finance Committee decried the economic standing of the country.



He indicated that the Akufo-Addo-led administration ought to be blamed fully and squarely for the current situation, adding that there was the need for ‘difficult decisions’ to be taken to salvage the situation.



Whiles expressing reservation about the cabinet’s communique post the crunch meeting held at Peduase lodge over the weekend to proffer solutions to the economic challenges, he maintained that “somebody with a whip [should have been] in that cabinet meeting who will tell them 'until you take the right decisions that will improve the economy, you are not leaving here’.



“The decisions that have to be taken are very difficult decisions. And the government that always wants to look good in the eyes of Ghanaians is not the type of government that can take the difficult decisions.



“The government that wants to be praised in doing the wrong things to hurt the economy further…what this government needs is somebody with a whip whipping Akufo-Addo to run around until he says ‘yes sir, I won’t do that again’. That is what they need.



“They should have had somebody with a whip in that cabinet meeting who will tell them ‘until you take the right decisions that will improve the economy, you are not leaving here’,” Mr. Adongo stressed.



The economy in recent times has witnessed a downward spiral.



Many economists have cited the depreciating Cedi, increase in fuel prices and general cost of living as pointers to this claim.



Some analysts have asked the government to seek an IMF bailout programme, however, government has shot down the proposal whiles banking its hopes on the E-Levy.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over the weekend held a crunch meeting with key members of his government to decide on ways to mitigate the current economic challenges.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to brief the nation on Thursday on the outcome of the meeting.