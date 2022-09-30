A well-deserved honour for an outstanding statesman - Bawumia eulogises Addo Kufuor as new Chancellor of KTU

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has described as “well-deserved", the choice of former Minister of Defence, Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor as the new Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University,



Speaking at the investiture of the new Chancellor, the Vice President said Dr. Addo Kufuor’s service to the country in various roles over the years, makes him an “excellent choice” for the honour bestowed on him.



^It is a well-deserved honour, Dr Bawumia said, adding, “as all that you (Dr. Addo Kufuor) have done for mother Ghana in the capacity as the former Board Chairman of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), President of the Ghana Medical Association, Member of Parliament of Manhyia Constituency, Minister of Defence and Acting Minister of Interior establishes that it is entirely appropriate that you have been appointed as the Chancellor of the University.”



“I commend the authorities of this University, for the excellent choice of a distinguished person, one who is also happily a firm believer of academic freedom, and I am hopeful that the University will definitely fill the added benefit of your rich experiences.



“Nonetheless, I believe the University could not have picked a worthier leader than you. Your worth of experience, as a Board Chairman of Suame Magazine Industrial Development Organisation (SMIDO) indicates your in-depth knowledge and already established interest in Technical and Vocational Education.



The Vice President, who could not hide his admiration for Dr. Addo Kufuor, showered more commendations on the respected statesman, and spoke of how he inspires many.



“For me, today is a little emotional, because I personally know Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor," Dr. Bawumia said.



"We all know him as a brilliant mind, high academic achiever, high professional achiever, a statesman, a family man, a God-fearing man. But for me there is one thing that crowns all of these defining characteristics of this eminent personality. Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor is a man of integrity, and therefore is a mentor for all of us in public service. And so for Kumasi Technical University to choose him as your Chancellor, you have virtually won the lottery. You can be assured of stellar leadership.”



While assuring the new Chancellor and the University of Government’s support, he urged him and the University to help in making technical and vocational education, which the Government has prioritised, better.



“I urge you Dr. Chancellor and all the heads of our tertiary institutions to continue to make adequate preparations towards the extensive call for prioritizing Technical Education in Ghana and beyond. The Free Senior High School and Free TVET Policies have become permanent features of our educational architecture and their foundations shall be embedded in other reforms in the TVET Education.



"I assure you of the government's steadfast commitment and continuous support to the Kumasi Technical University and indeed to all other TVET institutions in the country."



