A tourist would want to see the Sakumono Shrine instead of National Cathedral – Bright Simons

Saturday, 18 June 2022

Government facilitates National Cathedral construction



Government criticised for priotising National Cathedral



CSO tags government’s handling of National Cathedral project as “shambolic”



Honorary Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons has questioned the government's justification of its decision in investing in the construction of a National Cathedral in Ghana.



According to him, there are more questions that demand answers, especially, about the claim that the $250 million dollar project upon its completion will attract millions of tourists to the country.



Contributing on Saturday, June 18, 2022, edition of Newsfile on JoyNews, Bright Simons posited that the government could have invested in existing traditional sites if the aim was to attract religious tourists.



According to him, the government seems to be overestimating the prospects of a Christian Cathedral as a unique tourist destination in the country for foreigners.



“If you are a tourist, you will probably come to Ghana to see the Sakumono Shrine if it was probably designed to be tourist-friendly than coming to see another Christian cathedral,” he submitted.



He noted that Civil Society Organisations in the country see the government’s handling of issues surrounding the cathedral construction as “shambolic.”



There have been a lot of controversies generated by the government’s decision to facilitate the construction of a National Cathedral.



Amidst the backlash, the government has disbursed GHC200 million of state funds towards it.