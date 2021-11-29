A teacher with a difference, the story of Sir Marizuk

Regional News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan, Contributor

For some public and civil servants, the only motivation to improve output is the salary and other benefits that come with the work they do.



However, there are a few whose passion and commitment to their work make them stand out as an exception to this view.



One of such individuals is Mr. Sidik Marizuk, a trained teacher from the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.



His commitment to the teaching profession is remarkable with his pupil-centered teaching and learning approach that has earned him the hearts of his pupils, parents, and guardians as well as his peers at work.



This is what provoked my interest to dig down to bring to readers the rendezvous of this teacher.



As the third born and first male child of Mr. and Mrs. Sidik Fuldau, Mr. Sidik Marizuk made a triumphant entry into the world over three (3) decades ago - the 26th day of November 1985 in Wa.



Sir Marizuk, as he is affectionately called by his students, is a teacher at Limanyiri Model Primary School in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.



He was transferred to the school in 2012 and appointed as the Assistant Head Teacher for the past five years.



He is widely known for his great rapport with his pupils due to his unique approach to teaching including his peculiar ways of motivating students to improve their academic performance.



Apart from being an educationist, Mr. Marizuk is a youth activist as well, who would always go the extra mile to ensure the right thing is done to get the best for the youth.



He comes around as a team player, results-oriented, and also a campaigner of youth activism always handy to champion youth aspirations albeit in a development sense.



As such, this has propelled him to hold many youthful positions in the municipality and the region as a whole.



Due to his hard work at GNAT (Ghana National Association of Teachers), he is currently the District Youth Coordinator of GNAT, Wa District. He is also a member of the Upper West Regional Youth Parliament, rising from ordinary member to become a ranking member through to the Deputy Majority Leader and is currently the Majority Leader of the House.



He told Ilyaas Al-Hasan, that due to his burning desire to give meaning to his dream of becoming a philanthropist, he ensures he supports his pupils and the youth in the municipality in his own small way from his modest earnings given the opportunity.



He said it is due to this that he decided to put smiles on the faces of two of his students recently by sowing school uniforms for them out of his salary on the occasion of celebrating his birthday on November 26.



In addition, he revealed he also provided 100 reusable and disposable nose masks to his students as well.



He also stated as part of his youth advocacy and desire to enhance the welfare of his students, he liaised with Network for Young Women Empowerment (NETWORK) and Girls Flow a few weeks ago, to sensitise students on menstrual health at his school, where Fifty (50) Limanyiri Model JHS students were given two (2) packs of sanitary pads each.



Guided by the saying that a life lived for others is a life worth living,

Sir Hon. Marizuk believes one does not necessarily need to be a politician to be an agent of change and to be impactful in society.



"People should have dreams, big dreams and work to push to achieve them and they should equally have a vision and a principle as well.



"I will like to use this occasion to appeal to individuals, philanthropists, and NGOs to come to the aid of my pupils and others in the municipality in ensuring that education is at the doorstep of every pupil," Sir Marizuk appealed.