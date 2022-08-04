A stab in the jaw, chin, and back: How a Canada-based Ghanaian man was painfully killed

General News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

This week, the news of the painful killing of a Canada-based Ghanaian swept through many online platforms.



The deceased, Prince Osei Kofi, who was in the country on vacation, is said to have been killed by his Ghanaian girlfriend, Safina Mohammed Adizatu, with the support of a technical officer, Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku.



The suspect, a 23-year-old level 100 student of the University of Ghana, was arrested after she committed the crime at Ashalley-Botwe School junction in Accra, reports dailyguidenetwork.com.



In the narration of the police, led by Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko, Safina, together with her accomplices (some of whom are on the run), killed Prince after stabbing him many times.



“He was stabbed in the jaw, chin, and back and strangled to death,” the report said.



Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko also added that on Sunday, July 24, 2022, when the incident happened, Prince Osei Kofi spent the night at Frank’s place.



At night, he added, she, in the company of her accomplices, executed the dastardly act.



During their appearance in court, Safina and Michael were charged with conspiracy and murder and were denied bail.



They are expected back in court on Friday, August 12, 2022.



What GhanaWeb knows so far about this case:



On July 26, 2022, the Ghana Police Service arrested a lady and an accomplice for allegedly murdering her boyfriend, who had returned to Ghana from Canada for a vacation.



The story received wide attention on both traditional and social media, with many questions asked about what could be the suspects' motives.



The deceased



According to police and multiple reports, the deceased, Prince Osei Kofi, travelled to Ghana from his Canada base with his young son.



According to a lady claiming to be a cousin of the deceased, Prince Osei Kofi returned to Ghana for the burial of his late sister when he met his untimely death.



The victim, according to his purported cousin, was the only son of his parents and had multiple children though he is not married.



The woman in a self-recorded video alleged that the deceased and the lead suspect were in a relationship that ended over three years ago. She alleged that he was coerced by his ex-girlfriend when she found out about his presence in the country and drugged him before his demise.



The suspects



The lead suspect in the case has been identified as a 23-year-old first-year student of the University of Ghana named Safina Mohammed Adizatu.



The female student is said to be popular on some social media platforms using the name Safina Diamond.



Police reports indicate the suspect resides at Ashalley Botwe School Junction, where the murder of Frank occurred.



A second suspect in the case is a Technical Officer at the Crop Research Institute in Kumasi.



The police have given the suspect's identity as Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku.



