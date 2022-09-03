'A proud moment for Ghana' – Akufo-Addo celebrates Bagbin, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on CPA election

General News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on their election as President and Vice President of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association International (CPA), respectively.



In a series of tweets, the President stated that their election into the high office of CPA is a proud moment for "Mother Ghana, and a deep appreciation of the strength and vibrancy of her democratic and parliamentary system."



“Warm congratulations to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, and the Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, MP, on their election as President and Vice President of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association International (CPA), respectively.



“It is a proud moment for Mother Ghana, and a deep appreciation of the strength and vibrancy of her democratic and parliamentary system.



“As strong believers in the work of Parliament, I am hopeful that both of them will continue to work to advance the cause of Ghana and Africa within the Association, and help enhance the prospects of bringing progress and prosperity to our peoples in our time,” President Akufo-Addo's tweets read.



Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin's election makes him the head of the CPA and he will preside over the next CPC in Ghana while also serving as the Chair of the Elections Committee of the Association.



Bagbin, is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Association amongst other roles and duties constitutionally bestowed on him.



On the other hand, Suame MP and the Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, by this election as the vice president of CPC, becomes the second most important position of the Executive Committee and the Coordinating Committee of the Association.



He, thus, becomes the Deputy Spokesperson of the CPA and will assist the Chairman of the Association, Hon. Ian Liddell-Grainger, MP, Member of the House of Commons, UK, in providing leadership for the running of the Executive Committee of the Association.



It is a proud moment for Mother Ghana, and a deep appreciation of the strength and vibrancy of her democratic and parliamentary system. 2/3 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) September 2, 2022