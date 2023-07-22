A potpourri of currencies under their beds – Joyce Bawah reacts to Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen money

General News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to former President John Mahama, has reacted to the alleged stolen monies worth US$1 million, €300,000, and 350,000 Ghana Cedis in cash from the home of the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



According to Joyce Bawah, while the citizens of Ghana are suffering from debt exchanges, financial hardships, and painful haircuts in an attempt to stabilize the country's economy, a single individual in a high-ranking government position appears to be harboring an immense fortune right in her home.



Taking to her Twitter page on July 21, 2023, to voice her concerns, Joyce Bawah posted a message that read: "So so much wealth under their beds, millions of dollars and Cedis, a potpourri of currencies, and yes Ghanaians are still suffering, Debt exchanges, hardships, and haircuts galore! Pray tell us what is @NAkufoAddo going to do please!! #MotherSerpentOfCorruption."



The theft of US$1 million, €300,000, and other valuables has ignited public outrage, leading to calls for accountability and transparency from the authorities.



Background:



According to an official charge sheet from an Accra Circuit Court, the brazen thefts occurred at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, over a three-month period from July to October 2022.



The accused, identified as Patience and Sarah, are facing serious charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing involving staggering amounts of money.



Not only were monetary assets stolen, but the accused also allegedly made off with personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as valuable clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry. The stolen items amounted to a shocking value of GH¢95,000 and US$95,000.



Further accusations involved Patience acting alone in the theft of cultural treasures, including six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court has also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts, revealing the complexity of the case.



The accused allegedly used the stolen funds to finance various properties and purchases, including renting a 3-bedroom apartment and a store in Tamale, buying vehicles, and funding other personal expenses.



The court has adjourned the case to August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.





So so much wealth under their beds, millions of dollars and Cedis, a potpourri of currencies,and yes Ghanaians are still suffering,Debt exchanges, hardships and haircuts galore! Pray tell us what is @NAkufoAddo going to do please!! #MotherSerpentOfCorruption — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) July 21, 2023

