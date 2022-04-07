A police officer took me to the immigration office for a resident permit - Spain-based Ghanaian

Diasporian News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

A Ghanaian based in Spain, Richard has disclosed that a police officer he met at the gym while living in Spain as an illegal immigrant helped him acquire a resident permit.



Speaking on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ Richard indicated that the gym he trained at had several police officers as members. However, he was confident that he would not be arrested or deported.



“The Ghanaians I lived with cautioned me to be careful, but I told them they shouldn’t worry because I go to train. One day, one of the officers asked me if I had a passport and asked me to bring it the following Monday.



I told my friends about it, and they said they shouldn’t give it to me. But I sent it to him, he put me in the car and sent me to the immigration office. Immediately, they gave me a resident permit,” Richard narrated.



Richard also shared his migration story from Ghana through Libya to Spain. Richard also gave insights into life in Spain; cost of living, job opportunities, and education.