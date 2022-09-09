A-Plus sues NCA, Attorney General over SIM card blockage

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Convener of the People’s Project, Kwaku Asare-Obeng, also known as A-Plus, has sued the National Communication Authority (NCA) and the Attorney General (A-G) over retraction of some telecommunication services for Ghanaians who are yet to reregister their SIM card.



The convener; A Plus, wants the court to declare the NCA directive that unregistered SIM cards will be blocked despite the delay in the issuance of Ghana card as unconstitutional, null, void and of no legal effect.



“Declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Articles 2(23) and 296 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, the Directive by the Minister for Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, that the First Defendant will ensure that all SIM cards that are not re-registered by 30 September 2022, will be blocked while the National Identification Authority (NIA) has not been able to issue the Ghana Cards which is the only card to be used for the said re-registration of all Ghanaians is arbitrary, capricious, amounts to an abuse of discretion and same is unconstitutional, null, void and of no legal effect.



A Plus is also seeking that the court suspends NCA’s punitive measures seeking to penalize all individuals who have not been able reregister their SIM cards until the final determination.



Furthermore, the plaintiff is seeking that the court should, in an order of injunction, restrain NCA from executing the order that unregistered SIMs will be cancelled by September, 2022 until the end of determination among others.



