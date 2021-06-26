A nurse’s negligence left me paralysed for 3 years - Ho FM panelist

General News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

A regular panelist of Ho 92.5 FM’s Adanu morning show, Ms. Precious Mawuse Addo, has disclosed an ordeal she went through, in the early 80s when she was three-years-old, which left her physically challenged.



Ms. Addo, who is also an Assemblywoman of Tavieƒe Deme in the Ho Municipality and a teacher at Freetown Basic School in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region, said: “I was rushed to the hospital (now Ho Municipal Hospital) with a high body temperature with my mother when I was three years old and the nurse gave me a wrong injection other than the one my mother bought.



"My mother told her (nurse) she bought the prescribed medication for the injection but all turned out to be a verbal scuffle between my mother and the nurse," she recalled on the show hosted by Torgbui Ahorgo I on Wednesday, 22 June 2021.



According to her, she was injected with a medication meant for a 50-year-old man.



She said that immediately the nurse injected her, she could not stand straight again and could not walk for years.



"One of my legs became longer than the other one and I immediately became paralysed," she noted.



She continued: "I was with my mum in the market some years back when I was in the Senior Secondary School then, and she showed me the nurse who was alleged to have caused my paralysis... I had no choice but to only stare at her for some time.



"It was God’s timely intervention through a prophetess who, with faith, took me through some local physiotherapy for another three years.



Touching on her political career, Ms Addo explained how difficult it was for her prior to her election as Assemblywoman.



“It came to a point that I had to withdraw from the position as an assembly member but with pieces of advice from well-wishers and the little leadership roles that I played in various organisations, I just gathered confidence to move on,” she said.



