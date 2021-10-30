A 'normal' man must necessarily like breasts - Edubiase Queen Mother

Health News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Queen mother of Edubiase Traditional area Nana Akua Dwum II has stated that a man who does not admire the breast cannot be classified as a complete man.



She believes that God moulded the breast for among other things for men to admire and handle, stressing that it is what makes a man a complete person.



Speaking at a durbar as part of events to mark breast cancer awareness month, the Queen mother noted that some men squeeze the breast as if they are thinking of their car horns; something she believes should not be encouraged.



To her, the breast should be given the needed care and be handled like an egg.



“Hold the breast gently, don’t squeeze the breast like it’s a car horn you are honking. Every man likes the breast so any man who does not like and admire it is not a complete man,” she said.



The Queen mother encouraged young men and women to take personal hygiene seriously because it’s a contributory factor to preventing diseases.



”Don’t keep your breast and other sensitive body parts dirty. The men too should also not keep their private parts dirty, wash the place,” she said.



The month of October is the breast cancer awareness month where organizations use the opportunity to educate and screen men and women for breast cancer.



Most corporate organizations adopt the month to run their CSR campaigns geared towards creating awareness about the disease.