A non-member of Owoo family has acquired 20 acres of Achimota Forest – Kwame Nkrumah Tikese

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government declassifies parts of Achimota Forest as reserve



Government accused of attempting to sell off Achimota Forest



Lands Minister clarifies declassification of parts of Achimota Forest



Despite government’s clarification on the reported sale of portions of the Achimota forest for private development, morning show host, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, insists that parts of the forest have been given out to private persons.



Government’s decision to declassify portions of the Achimota Forest as reserved caused public criticism amidst accusations of government selling off the land.



However, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Abu Jinapor at a press conference on Tuesday, 17, May 2022, explained government’s action.



According to the minister, the government has only sought to release parts of the forest land which had not been used for its intended purpose to the pre-acquisition owners, the Owoo family.



But speaking on Thursday, May 19, 2022, edition of his Ade Akye Abia morning show, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese alleged that some persons who are not members of the pre-acquisition owners have been granted ownership of portions of the land.



“Charles Owusu yesterday questioned the government on whether it was only the Owoo family who had been given the lands."



“Because some of us know other persons who have received huge portions. Someone has acquired as much as 20 acres with each single acre containing four plots of land. That’s enough to build 80 houses."



“They have shared it, and you will be amazed at the calibre of people in Ghana who have acquired some of the lands," he alleged.



The lands minister in his press conference on Tuesday insisted that government, contrary to the reports of attempts to destroy the forest, is rather focused on revamping the Achimota Forest.



According to the minister, government’s plans for the forest include developing it into an eco-park.



However, on the matter of redevelopment, Kwame Nkrumah questioned the government’s motive saying “I am asking a question. I was privy to the discussions of eco-tourism. I sat in a meeting about it and so some of the things I say are not hearsay."



“How did it happen that a company called Ibistek which birthed that concept; to the extent that one of its leaders went for a bank loan to develop the master plan and invested heavily into the project, were later dumped and the contract given to Ikan Capital?"



“I was a witness to the planning,” he stated.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:



