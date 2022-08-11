A non-functional government cannot be destabilized - Asiedu Nketia replies Akufo-Addo

Politics of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia (alias General Mosquito), has hit back at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over accusations that the opposition could be seeking to destabilize government with calls for a reshuffle.



In an interview on Accra-based Joy News on August 9, the NDC scribe suggested that the party had no interest in destabilizing the government since it was not functioning in the first place.



He contended that the calls for a reshuffle have to a large extent been championed by members of the New Patriotic Party with the NDC lending its support following the government’s admission of failure.



“There’s no government to be destabilized. The government itself is not functioning so who’s going to destabilize it and take credit for the destabilization? This demand for a reshuffle, it is coming principally from within the New Patriotic Party. They say that this government is a poor representation of what New patriotic Party stands for so the president should reshuffle and put the right people there to implement the type of governance that NPP believes. We have supported that call,” Asiedu Nketia said.



Akufo-Addo rejects calls for reshuffle



President Akufo-Addo while speaking on North Star FM in Tamale on August 8 stated that he is the final authority to determine whether or not a minister should be sacked during a reshuffle.



He stressed, however, that the performance of the current crop of ministers is outstanding and they will continue to help him as he steers the country out of the recent economic downturn.



He said calls for reshuffle were from the opposition NDC who wanted to destabilize his government.



“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilize the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” he said.



Watch the latest episode of People & Places







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











DS/SARA