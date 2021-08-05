A new NPP candidate will win 2024 elections - Akufo-Addo insists

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has projected that a new candidate of the New Patriotic Party will emerge as the victor in the 2024 general elections.



According to him, party faithful must do everything possible to ensure that the candidate will emerge as the winner of the elections.



Speaking at his party's 29th anniversary celebrations on Thursday August 5, President Akufo-Addo implored citizens to champion their support towards a progressive government that seeks the best interest of the people at heart for national development.



“Today, the challenges that confront our country, the difficulties that we have been plunged into by the COVID-19 pandemic are going to give us the opportunity to grow stronger and stronger and that strengthening of our party and its organs means one thing, and I am very confident of it that on December 7, 2024, the new NPP presidential candidate is going to win the election.”



“Our objective and responsibility are to do whatever is necessary to make sure that, that victory is forthcoming. We have to continue our way forward in Ghana. We cannot continue to accept the backsliding that takes place every now and then. It hasn’t benefited our nation and will not benefit our nation. The foundations that we are laying today for the prosperity of our nation will be shaken if again through our own fault we allow the path of progress to be diverted,” the president said.



Prior to the 2024 elections, some big wigs of the NPP have been tipped as flagbearers of the party to succeed President Akufo-Addo.



Among them are Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen and many others names have popped up.



But the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu has called on supporters of the party to desist from throwing their support behind any candidate as it is still early days yet of its second term mandate.