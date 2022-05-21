A minister gave Cheddar license to import two tigers – Barker-Vormawor alleges

General News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Residents accuse businessman of housing wild tigers



Nana Bediako confirms ownership of two tiger cubs



Police deploy personnel to provide adequate security



#FixTheCountry Movement lead convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has alleged that a minister of state gave freedom Jacob Caesar aka Cheddar license to import two tigers into the country.



According to him, the government was aware he was bringing tigers into the country as he openly brought them into the country through Kotoka International Airport.



In a Facebook post, he said “a rich man imported tigers. Ghanaian officials (including the minister) gave him a license to import them. He did not hide them in his boxers or susu box to come into Ghana. He brought them through Kotoka Int Airport. The Government was aware.”



He also raised concerns about how police personnel sent to the residence of Cheddar were scared about the presence of the 2 animals



Background



Residents of Wonder World Estates, Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra, expressed deep concerns over the two tigers in their neighborhood.



Some media reportage quoted residents who claimed that “the animals stink. Those animals are held inside an apartment where there is no access to proper fresh air. As soon as the door is open, you sniff a strong unpleasant smell emanating from them.”



Others also said, “They are opened early in the morning and then sent inside around 10am. They pee and poo on the floor. They also make noise which disturbs our sleep.” The police have who confirmed the presence of two tigers in a gated community at Osu and stated subsequently that they were taking steps to relocate the wild animals to an appropriate facility.



“Police have reached out to the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission and efforts are underway to relocate the animals to an appropriate facility.



“A special police team has been deployed to provide adequate security at the affected neighbourhood to ensure the safety of residents until the animals are relocated,” the statement read in part.



