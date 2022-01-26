A man who accuses a fellow man of promiscuity is not wise – Mahama's aide slams Kwadwo Bonsu

Politics of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Mahama not fit for NDC flagbearer in 2024, says Kojo Bonsu



Kojo Bonsu cautioned on his utterances about John Mahama



Edudzi Tamakloe calls out Kojo Bonsu



An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Godwin Edudzi Kudjo Tamakloe, has asked former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu to be careful with his utterances about his boss in pursuit of his ambition as flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



Mr Kojo Bonsu, in a recent interview on Citi TV, described former President Mahama as a non-viable candidate of the NDC for the 2024 presidential election because the ruling New Patriotic Party has succeeded in sullying his name with corruption and promiscuity.



But speaking to Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM on Wednesday, 26 January 2022, Tamakloe asked Kojo Bonsu to refrain from making such pronouncements about former President Mahama, who was once his boss.



"The experiences of life should teach him to disembark on the path he has chosen. Because John Mahama is like the egg of a dove, you cannot destroy him, and if you are not careful, you will destroy yourself in an attempt to destroy him.



He should be careful of his statements for tomorrow's sake. When John Mahama appointed Kojo Bonsu as a mayor of Kumasi, the opposition from the party, especially in the Ashanti Region; in fact, I remember that even convincing assembly members to even vote for him was a huge task, and JM (John Mahama) was personally involved," he stated.



In his interview with Citi TV, Mr Kojo Bonsu said, "I stand a better chance than Mr Mahama because I have not been sullied; it's so sad," he bemoaned.



The NDC flagbearer hopeful further added, "He, Mr Mahama, is a great gentleman, speaks very well, very affable, but he has been put in the mud so much. They have tagged him with corruption, women affair's and we in the NDC have not been able to defend him."



But reacting to the statement on Okay FM, Tamakloe slammed the former Kumasi Mayor, saying it is not wise for a man to say such things about his fellow man.



"A man who stands in public and accuses his fellow of being promiscuous, is such a man wise? From his statement, that is what he is claiming, and I am saying a wise man does not stand in public and accuse his fellow of philandering. How about himself? Is it men that he likes?" he questioned.



While recognising Kojo Bonsu's constitutional right to contest in the NDC flagbearership, Tamakloe urged the former mayor to go about his business in "a very civil manner with some decorum."