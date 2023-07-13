A luta continua! Minority to boycott sitting today to support Quayson in court

Politics of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has vowed to maintain their stance in boycotting Parliamentary proceedings in solidarity with their colleague, Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson who’s facing criminal prosecution.



According to the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, though Parliament will be sitting to consider certain important matters, the group will not show up but will be in court to support their colleagues, James Gyakye Quayson and Majority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson who they believe the government has set out to persecute.





The two will be in court today, Tuesday and Wednesday.



“As you do know, we have activated full solidarity and non-cooperation in the House. We have said that anytime our colleagues have any of these witch-hunting hearings we will come with them in solidarity. We’ll be back here on Hon. Quayson’s case and we expect later in the week to also join Hon. Ato Forson. So, as long as the witch-hunting continues, the solidarity gets stronger and bolder. We are not fair-weather friends, whether the House is sitting or not, we will be with our colleagues. So, even though the House will be sitting, and we have quite some important businesses, that business will have to suffer.”



The former Deputy Education Minister added: It may be them today, you may think you are not affected but you never know what will happen tomorrow.”