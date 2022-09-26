A lot of them lack home training - NPP Communicator scolds persons who booed Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Jennifer Queen has chastised patrons of the Global Citizens Festival who booed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to her, those who booed at the president are individuals recruited by the opposition National Democratic Congress to cause mischief.



“The event was to sell the country to the entire globe. So if you end up cutting parts of some videos or instigate people to hoot at the president who is our leader it speaks very bad of you. Some people want to claim that they are the doyen of wisdom and are acting smart.



“This is becoming a norm nowadays. If a minister, vice president or government official goes to a programme you find people who go out to hoot at them. But what that tells is that a lot of these people lack home training. A lot of these people lack proper upbringing,” she said on the Monday, September 26, 2022, edition of Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia programme.



She noted that the NDC sought to score cheap political points by instigating the crowd with the help of a few recalcitrant individuals.



"Despite all the benefits the state is gaining from the event, the NDC and their evil mindsets wanted it to fail. The intel gathered by our National Communication Directorate shows that they sat down to orchestrate this to outshine the beauty of the programme. I am talking about the NDC because they were the first group of people who started sharing the video," she stated.



Jennifer Queen, however, condemned the actions of the crowd while emphasising the success of the event, which she notes adds to the president's commitment to pushing Ghana's entertainment, arts and culture.



"I will tell you that it is condemnable, it was unwarranted, it was bad behaviour from some elements who were being paid to go and do that, but in the end, the programme went on successfully," she said.



The booing of President Akufo-Addo has attracted several social media reactions, with some critics saying it was a reflection of frustrated Ghanaians expressing their disaffection with the president and his government.













