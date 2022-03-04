A lot of lives were lost, it's so emotional - Ghanaian medical student from Ukraine

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

A level 500 Ghanaian medicine student in Ukraine has narrated some of the harrowing experiences she encountered while there.



Amobi Adu-Gyamfi said that when she and others got to one of the borders of Ukraine, preparing to cross into one of its neighbouring countries, they were met with several people scrambling for spaces on the floor, just so they could sleep.



“We’d like to thank God Almighty because he was at the center of everything. He helped us reach here and it’s not about our strength because what was going on, on the borders wasn’t easy. We had to reach there at 3am and trust me, you can’t even have somewhere to step because people are lying down on the floor, people are dead, people are frustrated,” she told GhanaWeb.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, on Friday, March 4, 2022, on her arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, she added that those experiences were very emotional ones for her but the interventions made by the government of Ghana when they eventually crossed the border is one she cannot stop being grateful for.



“We really went through a lot; a lot of lives were lost, it’s so emotional. Everything was free down to the COVID test, where we slept, the food we ate, the flights were very expensive and so what the Ghana Government has done, we really appreciate it and we’d like to thank you over and over again.



“Now, we are home and we are almost experiencing PTSD because there is a lot going on. People are dying, our friends are dying, people are helpless, people have nowhere to go. We lost everything, we could barely park anything,” she narrated.



The Government of Ghana continues to make efforts to evacuate all its citizens in war-torn Ukraine, one of the returnees.



In all, there were 24 students who were brought back home on Friday, March 4, 2022: 16 via Qatar Airways and 8 via Turkish Airlines.



The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, said that in total, there are some 600 Ghanaians who have been able to cross over to other neighbouring countries.



Evacuation is expected to continue until every Ghanaian willing to return home is brought back but in the meantime, he added that until Tuesday, March 8, 2022, returnees will keep coming into the country.



