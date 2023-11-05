A lot of NPP people are clamouring for the return of Mahama - Aseidu Nketiah

Politics of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has said that there is a growing appeal for the return of former President, John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, a lot of people including some members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) want John Mahama to steer the affairs of the nation.



Speaking in an interview on TV3, the NDC Chairman noted that the clamour is due to the widespread perception that the current governance in Ghana is inadequate.



“Ghanaians and even inside the NPP are saying that what is happening cannot pass for any good governance at all and that is why a lot of NPP people are clamouring for the return of president John Dramani Mahama," he said.



Asiedu Nketia added that, "Because in any democracy, there are guide rails that prevent the bad people from becoming presidents. There are the party systems, the primary systems and others which will guide and block people from becoming president. But there are times when once in a while wrong people sneak through.”



General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called explained that the 2024 general election is all about restoring the system and maintaining the essence of democracy, transcending party lines.



“Once that person sneaks through, democracy loving people in the country come together both from within and without his party come together to make sure the he leave office so that the system can be resent," he stated.



“Where we are, it is not about NDC and NPP any more because many people within NPP themselves are saying that this is not democracy,” the NDC chairman added.



