A lot of NPP members are crying, this 'wickedness' must stop - Kate Gyamfua

General News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

National Women Organizer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfua has made a solemn call on the party to recognize the good works of the members who have contributed immensely to the party's fortunes.



Speaking in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Kate Gyamfua bemoaned the treatment meted out to some key people in the party after they have played an instrumental role in the successes of the NPP.



According to her, this "wickedness" must stop and those people should be appreciated as she believed bringing all those people on board as the party gears up for the next elections will help the NPP to break their eight.



"A lot of people are crying because they helped us but we haven't appreciated them", she stated and appealed for the leadership to change their behaviour stressing "we have to change our attitude and the wickedness and stop betraying those who have helped us. Those who have helped NPP with their resources but we haven't recognized them".



