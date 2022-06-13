A look inside the newly-refurbished National Museum Gallery

General News of Monday, 13 June 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially re-opened the National Museum Gallery to the public after it underwent renovation works.



The Museum was opened in 1957 to commemorate Ghana’s Independence Day but 65 years on, this is the first major renovation it has seen.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who opened the Gallery, which is located on the premises of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board in Adabraka, Accra, said his government is committed to supporting the tourism sector to promote Ghana as a leading global tourist destination.



“The National Museum has not been renovated since 1957, 65 years after its construction, and we hope this facelift that has restored it to its full original state with an inclusion of additional exhibits and artefacts will attract significant visitors and enrich their experience for domestic revenue,” he said.



But how does the new facility look like?



Here are some photos as shared by Yaw Abban (@YAbbanx) on twitter:



