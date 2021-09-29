A life well-lived, you will be sorely missed – Akufo-Addo mourns Nana Ampadu

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent his condolences to the family of Nana Kwame Ampadu following the demise of the music legend.



Nana Ampadu died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Legon Hospital after battling illness for eleven months. His departure shook the industry and the general public as many paid glowing tributes to him via various social media platforms.



Using the same medium, Wednesday, the president, saddened by the development, said “the outpouring of grief by many Ghanaians, following the news of his death, is an appreciation of the impact his music had on successive generations of Ghanaians.”



Nana Akufo-Addo recalled Nana Ampadu’s role in his campaign during the 2016 presidential elections which saw him ascend to the seat of the highest office of the land. According to the president, Nana Ampadu’s contribution to his political career is very much appreciated.



He said: “Nana Ampadu believed in my vision for the transformation of Ghana, and assisted me tremendously on the campaign trail in the run-up to my victory in the elections of 2016, for which I remain eternally grateful. His was a life well-lived, and he will be sorely missed. My deep condolences to his widow, children and family.”



Nana Ampadu was part of the Creative Arts for Change. The group was formed in 2012 when members bought into the then opposition New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) vision for the creative sector. They campaigned vigorously for the party and its candidate Nana Akufo-Addo during the 2012 and 2016 electioneering campaigns.



Born on March 31, 1945, Nana Ampadu gained prominence in 1967 following the release of a politically motivated song ‘Ebi Te Yie’ – to wit, some are comfortable. This was after the formation of the African Brothers Band in 1963.



He had over 800 songs. Nana Ampadu who was nicknamed ‘Adwontofo Nyinaa Hene’ translated as ‘The king of all musicians’ was known for a number of qualities, including but not limited to his captivating storytelling ability which punctuated his songs, stage performance and unique voice.



His family says he died on September 28, 2021, at about 5.24 AM. One of his sons told the media that the music icon had been unwell for the past eleven months.



On Tuesday dawn, he received a distress call that his father’s condition had worsened. He was subsequently rushed had to be rushed to the hospital.



“The doctors tried to revive him; unfortunately, we lost our father”, the son said.



