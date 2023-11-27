A leader who supervises treachery, corruption and wanton destruction can’t advance Ghana – Prof Frimpong-Boateng

General News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, a former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, has once again slammed the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for the current state of Ghana.



In an editorial cited by GhanaWeb, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said that the current government lacks the cardinal biblical principles Ghana’s democracy is built on, which is why they are moving the country in the wrong direction.



He explained that Ghana’s democracy is built on a spiritual foundation and requires a leader who understands scriptures including Deuteronomy 16:19, Exodus 23:8, Proverbs 17:23, Leviticus 19:35-36 and Leviticus 19:35-36, which address the issues of corruption and fairness.



He indicated that the leaders in Ghana lack the fear of God, which is why the country is not making any progress.



“What is more important is choosing a leader who believes and understands that, his character and spirituality direct the country he leads. But a leader who does not fear God cannot be a good leader to offer prosperity to his people.



“A leader who supervises treachery, corruption and wanton destruction of his country’s environment for the interest of the few cannot be a leader who possesses the needed quality to ensure the spiritual foundation of the country is advanced,” Prof Frimpong Boateng wrote.



He added, “The current situation in Ghana clearly shows that our leaders do not only lack what it takes to believe in the cardinal biblical principles our democracy hinges on but have equally departed from the face of God”.



Prof Frimpong-Boateng, a former flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), said that the current system in Ghana only breeds sorrow and hardships among the citizenry and is gradually messing up the mindset of the average Ghanaians.



He added that the current crop of leaders in Ghana have not only managed to sow hopelessness among Ghanaian youth but have eroded any confidence the youth had in making it in the country.



